Unilever chairman: no better option than move to Rotterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever’s (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) chairman Marijn Dekkers on Tuesday defended the Anglo-Dutch’s company’s plans to consolidate a single headquarters in Rotterdam as the best choice for its shareholders.

FILE PHOTO: A stone motif can be seen on the front of the Unilever building in central London, Britain, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/ Hannah McKay/File Photo

“If we thought there was a better option than we would have proposed it,” he said in an interview with two financial press agencies.

Graeme Pitkethly added that the company is seeking support for its plans from proxy advisory firms, and repeated he was confident the plan would be approved despite some opposition from shareholders mandated to invest in British firms only.