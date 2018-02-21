FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Business News
February 21, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

British government braces for Unilever move to Netherlands: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is bracing for Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS), one of the country’s biggest companies, to shift its headquarters to the Netherlands after months of political pressure from both sides, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

British officials have held talks with the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group amid fears it will pick Rotterdam as its main base rather than London, the FT said.

“It wouldn’t be a great surprise if it happened,” the paper quoted a British official briefed on the discussions as saying.

Unilever had no comment, noting that a decision has not yet been made.

    Earlier this month, the maker of Knorr soup and Dove soap said talks with both governments were progressing and that it expected to come to a decision by the end of the current quarter.

    Unilever has already said it favors changing its current dual-listed structure which gives it headquarters in Britain and the Netherlands.

    Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Jane Merriman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.