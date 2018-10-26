FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 12:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Unilever adjourns meetings where Dutch move would've sought approval

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

(Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) on Friday said meetings where it had planned to seek court and shareholder approval to move its headquarters to the Netherlands have been adjourned indefinitely after its decision to scrap the move in the face of a shareholder revolt.

The company was legally required to hold a meeting in the UK on Friday as planned, even though the proposal was withdrawn.

A handful of shareholders attended and voted to adjourn the meeting, a spokeswoman said, noting that it lasted only a few minutes.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

