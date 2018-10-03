FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
October 3, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Unilever investor Royal London to vote against company's HQ move

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever investor Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday it would vote against a plan to move the company’s headquarters to the Netherlands.

FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

RLAM, which said it owns 0.72 percent of the consumer goods company worth 360 million pounds ($467.57 million), said if the vote is successful, it would be a forced seller of its shares.

“Unilever might be able to convince European shareholders that the move makes sense for the company and for them as investors in the long term, but it’s hard for a UK investor to see an incentive to vote in favor,” Mike Fox, Head of Sustainable Investments at Royal London Asset Management, said.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.