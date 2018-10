MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Generali (GASI.MI) has bought Polish asset manager Union Investment TFI, to strengthen its position in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Generali Tower designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid is seen at Milan's CityLife district, Italy August 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

The insurer bought a 100 percent stake of the company, whose asset under management amount to 3.3 billion euros ($3.8 billion), Generali said in a statement.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

