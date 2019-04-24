Commodities
Fire mostly contained after ethanol train derailment in Texas: Union Pacific

(Reuters) - A fire that broke out early Wednesday after 25 cars of a Union Pacific train hauling ethanol derailed at Fort Worth, Texas, has been “mostly contained”, a company spokeswoman said.

Union Pacific was working with the Fort Worth Fire Department and planned to clear the site Wednesday morning, she said.

The company did not have a timeline for reopening the tracks.

The derailment and subsequent fire prompted evacuations in the neighborhood, and there were no injuries, a report with NBCDFW.com said.

The company did not comment on the evacuations.

