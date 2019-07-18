Union Pacific quarterly profit beats estimates on price gains

(Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates, as the U.S. railroad operator raised prices that helped offset volume declines due to a severe flood in the Midwest and the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Results from the Omaha, Nebraska-based company come amid concerns that recession is underway in the U.S. transportation industry as growth slows and President Donald Trump’s trade war disrupts business.

East Coast railroad operator CSX Corp (CSX.O) rattled the sector on Tuesday when it revised its 2019 revenue forecast to call for a slight drop - rather than a slight gain - largely due to trade-related weakness in intermodal and metals.

CSX hauled 4% less freight in the latest quarter, when it experienced a “lazy, malaise-type drift down” that accelerated into June and is more difficult to plan for than a sharp drop in demand, Chief Executive James Foote told investors on a conference call.

Second-quarter operating ratio at Union Pacific, a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, declined 3.4 points to 59.6%. A lower ratio translates into higher profitability.

The railroad company, which is working to get that key performance metric below 60% by 2020, said it was increasing network flexibility by reallocating investments.

Net income at Union Pacific, which serves the Western two-thirds of the country, rose 4% to $1.57 billion, or $2.22 per share, in the second quarter. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.14 per share in the quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total operating revenue fell 1% to $5.6 billion.

Shares of the company were up 3% to $169.55 in premarket trading.