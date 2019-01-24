Union Pacific profit beats on higher industrial demand, cost cuts

A Union Pacific rail car is parked at a Burlington National Santa Fe (BNSF) train yard in Seattle, Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as higher demand for industrial shipments and cost controls bolstered results.

Its operating ratio - a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a key metric for Wall Street - improved 1.1 points to 61.6 percent for the fourth quarter compared with the same period last year, the company said.

A lower ratio means more efficiency and higher profitability.

Union Pacific, the No. 1 U.S. railroad, aims to reduce its operating ratio to at least 60 percent by the end of 2020.

Rival CSX Corp (CSX.O), the No. 3 U.S. railroad operator, earlier this month reported a fourth quarter operating ratio of 60.3 percent and said its 2019 operating ratio target would come in below 60 percent.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific’s net income fell to $1.55 billion, or $2.12 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $7.28 billion, or $9.25 per share, a year earlier when it got a boost from changes in U.S. tax laws.

Freight revenue in the quarter rose 6 percent, lifting total operating revenue to $5.76 billion from $5.45 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $2.06 per share and revenue of $5.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.