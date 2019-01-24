Union Pacific quarterly revenue rises 6 percent

A Union Pacific rail car is parked at a Burlington National Santa Fe (BNSF) train yard in Seattle, Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher industrial shipments.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s net income fell to $1.55 billion, or $2.12 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $7.28 billion, or $9.25 per share, a year earlier when it got a boost from changes in U.S. tax laws.

Total operating revenues rose to $5.76 billion from $5.45 billion.