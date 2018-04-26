Union Pacific warns on operating ratio, shares slip

(Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) warned on Thursday it was unlikely to achieve its targets for a key efficiency measure by 2019, knocking down shares of the No. 1 U.S. railroad by as much as 7 percent.

The warning on operating ratio, which measures operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, overshadowed the company’s better-than-expected profit and erased early share gains.

“With respect to our targeted 60 percent operating ratio, plus or minus, on a full year basis by 2019 ... given the service challenges that we are experiencing,” Chief Financial Officer Robert Knight said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

“It is now unlikely that we will achieve that target next year.”

A lower operating ratio means better efficiently and higher profitability.

For the first quarter, Union Pacific reported operating ratio of 64.6 percent, compared with 65.2 percent, a year ago.

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and other top U.S. railroads are facing scrutiny from the top federal rail regulator over persistent service complaints.

Part of the complaints from shipping customers is that railroads and truck fleets have not adequately expanded capacity as U.S. economic growth has revved up.

Overall freight revenue rose 6.8 percent in the first quarter, led by a 14.6 percent jump from its energy segment, the company said.

Overall volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, increased 1.8 percent in the quarter, compared with a year earlier.

Net income rose to $1.31 billion, or $1.68 per share, in the latest quarter from $1.07 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 6.7 percent to $5.48 billion.

Analysts on average had expected profit of $1.66 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.