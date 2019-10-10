China's Unipec bans use of vessels linked to oil flows from Venezuela in the last year: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China’s Unipec, the trading arm of Asia’s top oil refiner Sinopec, has banned the use of vessels linked to oil flows from Venezuela in the last year, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The move comes as Exxon Mobil Corp last week also barred the use of vessels that have links to Venezuela.

Unipec and Sinopec could not immediately be reached for comment.

