FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Activist fund Elliott, Uniper’s No.2 shareholder, on Tuesday said it had decided to withdraw a motion that could have forced the German energy group to enter talks over a so-called domination agreement with top investor Fortum.

It gave no reason for the move.

Shares in Uniper, which have gained in recent months on hopes that Fortum could gain full control over the group, fell4 percent.