Fortum sees progress in Uniper talks, funds withdraw AGM motions

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fortum said on Tuesday it had made progress in talks over future cooperation with Uniper, of which it owns 49.99%, shortly after activist funds dropped motions aimed at raising pressure on the Finnish group to seek full control.

Elliott and Knight Vinke, which together hold 23 percent in Uniper, had asked shareholders to vote on proposals to remove hurdles preventing Fortum from getting full ownership of the German firm.

They withdrew their motions ahead of Uniper’s annual general meeting, scheduled for May 22. A person familiar with the matter said Fortum had reached a deal with the two funds, pledging that it will ensure it can pass the 50 percent threshold.

“Fortum and Uniper have made progress in discussions regarding a shared vision for the companies,” Fortum, which had launched an unsuccessful public takeover offer (PTO) for Uniper in 2017, said in a statement.

“However, Fortum remains concerned about certain aspects of Uniper’s conduct during and after the PTO process, including actions taken in Russia that resulted in regulatory restrictions,” the group said.

Russian regulators have ruled that Fortum, which is majority-owned by the Finnish state, cannot own more than half of Uniper as long as its Russian unit Unipro owns a local water-testing license.

The source said Fortum had committed to working out how that hurdle could be removed.

Uniper, which has been opposed to Fortum’s takeover, has so far refrained from selling the license but a fresh attempt by the two groups to repair their strained relationship and explore cooperation has fueled expectation for a follow-up bid.

Shares in Uniper were down 1.4%, narrowing earlier losses.

Elliott had originally put forward a motion at Uniper’s AGM that would prompt management to enter talks with Fortum over a so-called domination agreement.

Knight Vinke separately asked investors to vote on a proposal to spin off Unipro by splitting off the International Power business or consider a legal separation of its hydroelectric and nuclear power generation assets in Sweden.