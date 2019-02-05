Uniper, Fortum to start fresh talks on future cooperation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy group Uniper will kick off fresh talks with major shareholder Fortum, hoping to break a deadlock that has led to growing frustration for the Finnish company.

“The status quo can’t continue. Too much is at stake - both for companies, for our employees and also for the energy industry as a whole,” Uniper Supervisory Board Chairman Bernhard Reutersberg said in a statement.

Earlier, Uniper said its CEO and CFO, which had both been opposed to previous takeover attempts by Fortum, would step down at the end of August.