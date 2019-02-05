Deals
February 5, 2019 / 9:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Uniper, Fortum to start fresh talks on future cooperation

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy group Uniper will kick off fresh talks with major shareholder Fortum, hoping to break a deadlock that has led to growing frustration for the Finnish company.

“The status quo can’t continue. Too much is at stake - both for companies, for our employees and also for the energy industry as a whole,” Uniper Supervisory Board Chairman Bernhard Reutersberg said in a statement.

Earlier, Uniper said its CEO and CFO, which had both been opposed to previous takeover attempts by Fortum, would step down at the end of August.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below