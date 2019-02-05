Germany's Uniper makes fresh start with shareholder Fortum

A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarter in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Uniper on Tuesday said it would start fresh talks with its biggest shareholder, Finland’s Fortum, about future cooperation, renewing investor hopes that there could be a full takeover of the German energy group.

The companies have been at odds over how to define their relationship following Fortum’s acquisition of a 47 percent stake in Uniper from E.ON, a deal that Uniper’s management opposed.

Uniper said Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Delbrueck, who had been vocal in Uniper opposition to Fortum’s approaches, would be stepping aside to facilitate talks.

“I’m in agreement with Fortum Board of Directors Chairman Matti Lievonen and Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark that the status quo can’t continue,” Uniper Supervisory Board Chairman Bernhard Reutersberg said.

“Too much is at stake - for both companies, for our employees, and also for the energy industry as a whole.”

Fortum, which last week said it raised its stake in Uniper to 49.99 percent, has repeatedly said it was unhappy with how talks about a potential cooperation with Uniper were going.

Majority-owned by the Finnish state, Fortum originally intended to take over all of Uniper, a move that was blocked by Russian authorities, who have capped Fortum’s ownership at 50 percent over a water testing license owned by Uniper’s Russian unit.