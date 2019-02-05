Uniper makes fresh start with top owner Fortum, raising M&A hopes

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Uniper on Tuesday said it would start fresh talks with its biggest shareholder, Finland’s Fortum, about future cooperation, renewing investor hopes that there could be a full takeover of the German energy group.

A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarter in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The companies have been at odds over how to define their relationship following Fortum’s acquisition of a 47 percent stake in Uniper from E.ON last year, a deal that Uniper’s management opposed.

Uniper said Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Delbrueck, who had been vocal in their opposition to Fortum’s approaches, would be stepping aside as of Aug. 31 to facilitate talks.

“I’m in agreement with Fortum Board of Directors Chairman Matti Lievonen and Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark that the status quo can’t continue,” Bernhard Reutersberg, chairman of Uniper’s Supervisory Board, said. “Too much is at stake - for both companies, for our employees, and also for the energy industry as a whole.”

Keith Martin and Eckhardt Ruemmler, Uniper’s remaining management board members, will join a working group to start discussions with Fortum, Reutersberg said. He said the aim was to determine how a partnership between the groups could add value.

He said the discussions would take place without a predetermined outcome, raising hopes that they could pave the way for a complete integration of Uniper should Fortum decide to make a full takeover offer.

Schaefer, who has been undergoing cancer treatment since last summer, said he could not devote the required energy to working out a cooperation deal with Fortum due to his illness.

Fortum, which last week said it raised its stake in Uniper to 49.99 percent, currently valued at 4.78 billion euros ($5.45 billion), has repeatedly said it was unhappy with how talks about a potential cooperation with Uniper were going.

Sources told Reuters in December that Fortum held talks with activist fund Elliott, Uniper’s second-largest shareholder with a 17.84 percent stake, over how to gain control of the German firm.

“It is in the interest of everybody that we rapidly advance now to create value for the stakeholders of both companies,” Lundmark said.

Majority-owned by the Finnish state, Fortum originally intended to take over all of Uniper, but that move was blocked by Russian authorities, who have capped Fortum’s ownership at 50 percent over a water testing license owned by Uniper’s Russian unit Unipro.

Should Unipro decide to sell the license, it would theoretically remove the hurdle for Fortum to eventually take over the rest of Uniper.