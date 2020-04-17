Uniper installs new directors at Fortum's request

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE) announced on Friday the appointment of new directors following the resignation of a raft of supervisory board members earlier this month, after Finland’s Fortum (FORTUM.HE) secured a 69.6% stake in the German energy group.

In early April Fortum demanded the immediate resignation of the independent shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board, after it gained majority control over the German utility.

Uniper said the Duesseldorf district court had appointed independent energy consultant Werner Brinker and Bernhard Guenther, chief financial officer of Innogy SE, to the supervisory board, in addition to Fortum executives Klaus-Dieter Maubach, Sirpa-Helena Sormunen, and Tiina Tuomela.