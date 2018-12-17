Uniper intensifies LNG plans with Japan's Mitsui OSK, Hungary's MOL

A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarter in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Energy group Uniper on Monday said it entered agreements with Japanese shipping group Mitsui OSK Lines and Hungarian oil and gas group MOL in the field of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Uniper and Mitsui will intensify their efforts to build a floating storage and regasification unit in Wilhelmshaven with an LNG storage capacity of 263,000 cubic meters, Uniper said.

The unit could be in operation as early as the second half of 2022.

Separately, Uniper said it entered into a binding transportation agreement with MOL, under which the Hungarian group will provide Uniper with 180,000 cubic meters of LNG shipping capacity from December 2020.