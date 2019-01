BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Uniper on Thursday said it reached an agreement with Dutch Titan LNG to add logistics services to a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Wilhelmshaven.

The terminal, to be operational in the second half of 2022, will be able to load small LNG seagoing vessels and barges, Uniper said, adding that it is also planning several truck loading bays to enable the onward transport of LNG by road.