Fortum CEO demands Uniper chairman seat after activist deal

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Finland’s Fortum has claimed the supervisory board chair at Uniper should a deal to buy stakes from two activist funds be approved by regulators, its chief executive said.

“We expect ... that we should also chair the supervisory board,” Pekka Lundmark told reporters on Tuesday, adding it had some candidates in mind to fill the role.

Markus Rauramo, Fortum’s chief financial officer, is currently deputy chairman of Uniper’s supervisory board. Former E.ON executive Bernhard Reutersberg serves as chairman.