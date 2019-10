FILE PHOTO: Finnish energy company Fortum sign is seen at their headquarters in Espoo, Finland July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government commission that reviews deals involving foreign investors could consider before the end of the year Finnish utility Fortum’s (FORTUM.HE) to raise its stake in Germany’s Uniper (UN01.DE), Interfax reported.

Russian regulators have so far capped Fortum’s ownership in Uniper at 49.99% due to a strategic water license operated by the German firm’s Russian subsidiary Unipro (UPRO.MM).