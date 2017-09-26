Fortum CEO rules out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of deal: WAZ

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Finnish energy group Fortum (FORTUM.HE) ruled out forced layoffs at Uniper (UN01.DE) in case of a successful acquisition of E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) 46.65 percent stake in the group, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

FILE PHOTO: Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark listens during an interview at company headquarters in Espoo, Finland, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Tuomas Forsell

There would be “no compulsory layoffs or a relocation of the Duesseldorf headquarters”, Pekka Lundmark told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung in remarks published on Tuesday. “If the investment works out there won’t be consequences for the employees of Uniper.”

The remarks come a day after Uniper boss Klaus Schaefer described as “hostile” an attempt by Fortum to buy the stake currently held by E.ON, which would automatically trigger a takeover offer for the whole group.