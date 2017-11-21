Uniper rejects Fortum bid, says offer price too low

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German energy group Uniper (UN01.DE) on Tuesday rejected a 8.05 billion euro ($9.45 billion) bid from Finland’s Fortum (FORTUM.HE), saying the offer significantly undervalued the company and lacked key commitments for its future.

“Fortum’s offer is unacceptable as it does not reflect Uniper’s true value. In addition, there is no recognizable contribution to a better development perspective for Uniper,” Uniper Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer said in a statement.

Schaefer said that talks with Fortum would continue in hopes of extracting more commitments for Uniper’s future, adding he would meet with Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark later this month.

Fortum in September struck a preliminary deal to buy the 46.65 percent stake E.ON (EONGn.DE) still holds in Uniper after a spin-off last year, drawing opposition from Uniper’s management who says there is no strategic fit between the firms.

Fortum’s offer, which correspondents to 22 euros per Uniper share, is below the 23.8 euros the shares currently trade at, and Uniper said the bid was not fair and did not contain a control premium.

Based on the average control premium for cash takeover offers in Europe since 2002, the offer price would be more than 27 euros per share, Uniper said, which would value the company at 9.88 billion.