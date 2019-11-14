Russia approves Fortum plan to increase stake in Uniper: anti-monopoly service

A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarter in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia approved Finnish utility Fortum’s (FORTUM.HE) plan to increase its stake in Germany’s Uniper (UN01.DE), although the deal will only come into effect after legislative amendments, the head of Russia’s anti-monopoly service said on Thursday.

The deal would bring Fortum’s total stake to more than 70.5%. Its ownership of Uniper had been capped at 49.99% by Russian regulators due to a water license operated by the German firm’s local subsidiary Unipro (UPRO.MM).