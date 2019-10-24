Uniper's Russian unit seeks assets at four power stations classified as strategic: IFX

(Reuters) - Uniper’s Russian unit Unipro (UPRO.MM) said on Thursday it wants to classify assets at its other four power stations in Russia as strategic assets, Interfax cited Unipro official Dmitry Ermilichev as saying.

In October, state-controlled Finnish utility Fortum agreed to buy a stake of more than 20.5% in Uniper, bringing its total holding to more than 70.5%.

Bestowing strategic status makes the assets subject to regulatory approval in Russia.