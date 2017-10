FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) on Wednesday said it is in advanced negotiations over the sale of its stake in nuclear and fossil energy group Uniper (UN01.DE) to Finland’s Fortum (FORTUM.HE) in 2018.

FILE PHOTO: The empty stage for the board of German utility giant E.ON is seen before the annual shareholders meeting in Essen, Germany June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Fortum would offer 22 euros per share to all Uniper shareholders, E.ON said in a statement.

E.ON would receive 3.8 billion euros ($4.56 billion) for its 46.65 percent stake.