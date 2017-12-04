FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uniper could make small M&A deals: CFO
Sections
Featured
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Venezuela
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Exclusive
Energy & Environment
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
Commentary
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 4, 2017 / 12:38 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Uniper could make small M&A deals: CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy firm Uniper, subject to a 8.05 billion euro ($9.54 billion) takeover bid by Finnish peer Fortum, could make small and selective acquisitions itself, its finance chief told the online version of FINANCE magazine.

General view of the Uniper coal power plant in Hanau, Germany, early morning November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“Uniper will not make headlines with large deals in the billions. We want to develop step by step. Apart from organic growth we can imagine making M&A transactions in the low triple-digit millions,” Christopher Delbrueck was quoted as saying.

He confirmed that Uniper’s management remained opposed to Fortum’s 22-euro-per-share offer, saying it undervalued the company’s prospects and was also lower than Uniper’s current share price, which stood at 24.915 euros apiece at 1216 GMT.

Ahead of a strategy update for investors scheduled for Thursday, Delbrueck said that Uniper’s economic net debt would fall to about 2.5 billion euros by the end of the year, compared with 4.1 billion at the end of September.

He also said that Uniper would reach its target of 1.0-1.2 billion euros in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in 2017.

($1 = 0.8436 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.