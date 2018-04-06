Uniper monitoring risks related to Nord Stream 2

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy group Uniper said on Friday it would continue to monitor closely any risks related to Russian gas export pipeline Nord Stream 2, which it is helping to fund.

Nord Stream 2 is fully owned by Gazprom, whose Chief Executive Alexei Miller was among 24 Russian people included in sanctions imposed by the United States earlier on Friday over what Washington called a range of malign activities by Moscow to subvert Western democracies.

“We remain committed to our contractual obligations under Nord Stream 2. We will, however, continue to monitor closely any potential risks,” a Uniper spokesman said, reiterating previous remarks made by the company.

Uniper is among five European energy firms funding Nord Stream 2, which will run from Russia to Germany. Other investors include BASF unit Wintershall [WINT.UL], Anglo-Dutch group Shell, Austria’s OMV and France’s Engie.

OMV declined to comment. Wintershall had no immediate comment.