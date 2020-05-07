Uniper expects coal closure details from German government over summer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Arrangements for idling German coal-fired power plants and compensating operators will be made over the summer, the chief financial officer of utility Uniper (UN01.DE) said in a call with analysts on Thursday.

Sascha Bibert said that some delays to legal decision-making arising from the coronavirus outbreak were noticeable but the compensation scheme agreed in January stood.

Having reported strong earnings in the first quarter and upholding profit and dividend forecasts on strong gas business profitability, he said this may not last, calling the full year possibly front-loaded.