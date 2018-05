FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE) said a motion to appoint a special auditor at this year’s annual general meeting to identify possible breaches of duty and violations of the law by the group’s management is backed by shareholder Elliott.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarter in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

A Germany-based spokesman for Elliott, which in December disclosed a 7.38-percent stake in Uniper, had no immediate comment.