in 4 days
Uniper CEO sees no benefit in large-scale M&A
#Deals
August 8, 2017 / 9:25 AM / in 4 days

Uniper CEO sees no benefit in large-scale M&A

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The flag of Uniper SE flutters in front of the utility's firm headquarters previously used by German utility giant E.ON in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 8, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Uniper Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer does not see the benefits from large-scale consolidation in Europe's power sector, he told journalists on Tuesday, following months of M&A speculation that has gripped the industry.

"It doesn't really make sense," Schaefer told journalists following the presentation of first-half results that included a raised outlook for profit and the group's planned dividend.

Bankers and executives are currently looking at a number of different M&A scenarios, several sources told Reuters earlier this year, including RWE's 77-percent stake in Innogy and E.ON's 47-percent stake in Uniper.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

