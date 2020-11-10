Uniper confirms has option to discuss sale of Opal stake

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE has the option to discuss a potential sale of its 20% stake in gas pipeline Opal, it said on Tuesday, confirming a previous Reuters story.

Sources had told Reuters in September that the firm was working with Citi C.N to prepare an auction for the stake. Opal links the Nord Stream 1 (NS 1) pipeline with onshore European grids and storage facilities.

Chief financial officer Sascha Bibert said the discussions would necessitate attractive reinvestment opportunities, among other factors, if different portfolio options were to be sought in the future.