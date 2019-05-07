Uniper posts lower operating profit in first-quarter but maintains 2019 targets

FILE PHOTO: A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarter in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Operating profit at German energy group Uniper declined on rising costs and lower earnings in its power and gas business, the company said on Tuesday, but upheld previous financial targets for the full year.

A mild winter and rising carbon dioxide avoidance costs, among other factors, were weighing on earnings in the first quarter, it said.

Uniper, in which Finland’s Fortum is seeking full control, said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the first three months came in at 185 million euros ($207.40 million), 47.3 percent down from the previous year.

The company continues to expect its adjusted EBIT in 2019 to range between 550 and 850 million euros. Its planned dividend proposal is also still around 390 million.