Uniper vows to catch up in the full year after weak start

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy company Uniper pledged to overcome a weak first quarter in its power and gas business to deliver on its targets for the full year and may raise its dividend in 2020, it said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarter in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

Its finance chief Christopher Delbrueck said that first-quarter operating profits fell on rising carbon emissions costs and lower earnings in its power and gas business, but added that rising wholesale prices and its hedging of carbon costs would help.

“We will catch up in the full year, the confidence level is good,” he said in a call with analysts.

A mild winter which curbed gas demand, the suspension of the once lucrative British capacity market and lower profits in pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) transactions weighed on earnings in the first three months.

European carbon allowances prices trebled last year in anticipation of a politically driven supply cut, and almost reached 11-year highs earlier this year.

Uniper also reaped lower output from its Ringhals nuclear reactor in Sweden and at French power plants due to strikes.

Uniper, in which Finland’s Fortum is seeking full control, reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in Jan-March of 185 million euros ($207.40 million), da drop of 47.3 percent on the year.

Uniper said it would hedge carbon transactions under a process called carbon phasing, whose effects would show in the fourth quarter, making the current dip temporary.

Higher production volumes and day-ahead prices at its Russian power plants Berezovskaya 1 and 2 offset some of the losses and this trend was seen continuing.

Uniper also said it resolved differences over long-term pricing differences with a major gas supplier which it did not name, saying this would result in positive effects on gas earnings.

The company said it continues to expect adjusted EBIT in 2019 to range between 550 and 850 million euros.

Its planned dividend proposal for 2019 remains at around 390 million euros.

Delbrueck said divestments in Italy and Brazil and an intact project pipeline for power plants could drive more growth. “There is headroom,” he said, upholding a possible dividend sum of 490 million euros in 2020.