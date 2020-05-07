Uniper further delays restart of Russian coal-fired plant

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) on Thursday further delayed the restart of its troubled Berezovskaya 3 plant in Russia, which was hit by a fire more than four years ago, blaming quarantine measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Uniper, which is majority-owned by Finland’s Fortum (FORTUM.HE), is now putting the commercial operating date of the 800 megawatt lignite unit at the end of 2020, having previously planned a restart in the third quarter.

Work on the station, which is run by Uniper’s Russian subsidiary Unipro (UPRO.MM), is being disrupted due to strict quarantine measures, making it more difficult to get repairs done.

The unit has been out of service for more than four years, taking roughly 120 million euros out of Uniper’s operating profits annually, finance chief Sascha Bibert said.

Unipro in 2017 received 20.4 billion roubles ($277) million) in insurance payments for the damaged unit, which came to about 330 million euros ($356 million) based on exchange rates at the time.

The news came alongside first-quarter results that showed Uniper’s operating profit more than tripled to 651 million euros, boosted by its gas business as well as higher power prices.

($1 = 73.7640 roubles)

($1 = 0.9265 euros)