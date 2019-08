A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarter in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy firm Uniper (UN01.DE) on Thursday said that operating profit nearly halved in the first six months of 2019, blaming a temporary increase in costs for carbon allowances.

First-half adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 49% to 308 million euros ($345 million). The company confirmed its outlook, still expecting adjusted EBIT of 550 million to 850 million euros in 2019.