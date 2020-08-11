Uniper's first-half profit more than doubles on gas, capacity market

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) on Tuesday said its adjusted operating profit more than doubled to 691 million euros ($811.93 million) in the first half, mainly driven by its gas business and capacity market payments in Britain.

The group also said that its Russian plant Berezovskaya 3, which is being repaired following a fire in early 2016, was now expected to restart in the first half of 2021. It previously said the plant would re-enter service at the end of 2020.