Unipetrol limits Litvinov refinery operations after fire
December 12, 2017 / 11:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Unipetrol limits Litvinov refinery operations after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Unipetrol limited operations at its Litvinov plant on Tuesday after a morning fire at its partial oxidation (POX) unit, the Czech refiner said.

Unipetrol said the POX unit would be repaired and put back into operation in the coming weeks. Units producing hydrogen and ammonia have been shut down for the time being, it said.

“The precise impact on Litvinov refinery’s utilization and the estimated financial loss of Unipetrol... is subject to further evaluation and analysis,” a spokesman said.

The fire caused damage to the POX unit’s pipeline, cabling and insulation. Unipetrol added the incident posed no danger to health or the environment.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Robert Muller and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
