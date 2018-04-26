Unipetrol analyzing market situation before dividend proposal: CFO

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol will analyze the situation on crude oil markets and the external environment before making a decision on a dividend from 2017 profits, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

“We have said it should increase per share so we will analyze what level of increase is possible, if any,” CFO Miroslaw Kastelik said.

“The situation especially on the crude market is volatile. That is what we observe in recent weeks.”

Unipetrol, 94 percent owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen after it increased its stake in a voluntary share offer this year, has paid a dividend the last two years.