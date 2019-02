MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Unipol agreed to sell its banking unit Unipol Banca to BPER Banca for 220 million euros ($249 million) in cash, the insurance group said on Friday.

Unipol also agreed to buy — through its NPL management unit — a portfolio of BPER Banca’s non-performing loans with a gross value of 1.3 billion euros for a payment of 130 million euros.