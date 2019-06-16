UniQure NV weighs options including sale: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Gene therapy company UniQure NV is exploring options including a sale amid interest from other pharmaceutical companies looking to expand in gene therapy, Bloomberg reported on Sunday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

No final decisions have been made, and there is no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, Bloomberg said citing sources.

Many pharmaceutical firms have been pursuing gene-therapy companies that promise to treat rare, debilitating diseases by correcting DNA flaws.

The biotechnology company is working with advisers as it weighs options, the report added.

UniQure was not immediately available for a comment.