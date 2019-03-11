FAA, United to inspect Boeing plane after engine incident

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration plan to inspect a Boeing 737-900 twin-engine jetliner that experienced an engine shutdown shortly before landing in Houston late on Sunday, the airline said on Monday.

Some passengers who were evacuated from the plane experienced minor injuries, airline spokeswoman Rachel Rivas said.

Flight 1168 from Newark, New Jersey, with 174 passengers and six crew aboard, experienced an engine shutdown shortly before landing around 10:30 p.m. CDT (0330 GMT on Monday), the FAA said. The agency said there was no evidence of fire or smoke from the engine. Boeing did not immediately comment.

“The FAA and the airline will be taking a closer look at the aircraft today,” FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said.