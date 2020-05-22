United Airlines CEO Kirby's annual base salary lower than predecessor

FILE PHOTO: United Airlines president Scott Kirby speaks before the departure of the "Flight for the Planet", the most eco-friendly commercial flight in history of aviation, according to the airline, from O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday it would pay Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby an annual base salary of $1 million, lower than what prior head Oscar Munoz received.

The compensation committee also approved an annual base salary of $775,000 for President Brett Hart, less than what Kirby got in the role, the company said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2ZuTEPK)

Both Kirby and Hart have waived 100% of their base salaries through the rest of the year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hammered the airline industry, with flights grounded to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

United said Kirby and Hart may not realize the full value of their respective compensation packages as the company has agreed to receive roughly $5 billion in government payroll support under the CARES Act.