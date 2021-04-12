United Airlines sees first-quarter revenue falling 66%

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 sits at a gate after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

(Reuters) -United Airlines said it expects first-quarter revenue to drop by 66%, which is near the lower end of its prior forecast, buoyed by improving demand for domestic travel.

The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue to fall 66% to $3.2 billion from the same period in 2019. It had previously forecast a drop of between 65% and 70%. (bit.ly/3t79pIq)

The airline said its average daily cash burn for the quarter is expected to be about $9 million per day, an improvement of about $10 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.