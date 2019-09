FILE PHOTO: United Airlines president Scott Kirby speaks before the departure of the "Flight for the Planet", the most eco-friendly commercial flight in history of aviation, according to the airline, from O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings’ (UAL.O) next Investor Day will be more focused on growing earnings and margin than on adding more seat capacity, President Scott Kirby said at a conference on Thursday.

Kirby added that all of United’s planned capacity growth is focused in areas where the carrier already has “the best competitive position.”