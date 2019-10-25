United Airlines says in talks with Apple on San Francisco airport upgrade

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines is in early discussions with Apple Inc about upgrading the U.S. carrier’s terminal at San Francisco International airport, United’s Chief Digital Officer Linda Jojo told journalists on Friday without providing more details.

“I’m being deliberately vague,” she said.

Apple declined to comment on the development. The company has supplied United with iPad tablet computers in the past, but also has deals with United rivals such as American Airlines to let Apple Music customers listen to streaming music on its planes without purchasing in-flight WiFi.