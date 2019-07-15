Deals
July 15, 2019 / 9:06 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

People's United Financial to buy United Financial Bancorp for $743 million in stock

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - People’s United Financial Inc (PBCT.O) said on Monday it would buy United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK.O), the holding company for United Bank, for about $743 million in stock.

Shares of United Financial were up 4% at $14.58 per share in extended trading. Shareholders of United Financial will receive 0.875 shares of People’s United stock for each share they hold, valuing the company at $14.53 on a per-share basis based on Monday’s close.

People’s United said it expects the deal to bolster its presence in the Central Connecticut and Western Massachusetts markets and add 7 cents to its earnings per share. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Established in 1858 and headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, United Bank has $7.3 billion in assets.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc was the financial adviser to People’s United while Sandler O’Neill & Partners served as financial adviser to United Financial Bancorp.

(This story corrects deal value to $743 million from $759 million in the headline)

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below