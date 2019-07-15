People's United Financial to buy United Financial Bancorp for $743 million in stock

(Reuters) - People’s United Financial Inc (PBCT.O) said on Monday it would buy United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK.O), the holding company for United Bank, for about $743 million in stock.

Shares of United Financial were up 4% at $14.58 per share in extended trading. Shareholders of United Financial will receive 0.875 shares of People’s United stock for each share they hold, valuing the company at $14.53 on a per-share basis based on Monday’s close.

People’s United said it expects the deal to bolster its presence in the Central Connecticut and Western Massachusetts markets and add 7 cents to its earnings per share. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Established in 1858 and headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, United Bank has $7.3 billion in assets.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc was the financial adviser to People’s United while Sandler O’Neill & Partners served as financial adviser to United Financial Bancorp.

