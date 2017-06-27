UPS looks to add more green vehicles to its fleet by 2025

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc said on Tuesday it would add more vehicles that run on non-conventional power to its fleet by 2025, as the package delivery company looks to cut its greenhouse emissions.

The company said by 2020 about 25 percent of its vehicles purchased annually will be powered by alternative fuels or advanced technology, up from 16 percent in 2016.

The vehicles could include electric, hybrid electric, hydraulic hybrid, or those that run on compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and propane.

UPS currently operates more than 8,300 alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles. It had a total global ground fleet of about 114,000 package cars, vans, tractors and motorcycles at the end of December.

The company also plans to draw 40 percent of its ground fuel from sources other than conventional gasoline and diesel by 2025, a big jump from the 19.6 percent in 2016.

UPS said that 25 percent of the electricity it consumes currently will come from renewable energy sources by 2025, up from 0.2 percent in 2016.