Top U.S. oil ETF plunges after trading halt upon issuing all registered shares

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States Oil Fund LP plunged on Tuesday after a trading halt following the fund’s announcement that it had issued all of its remaining registered shares.

USO, the largest U.S. oil exchange-traded fund (ETF), was last down 16.3% at $3.14 in Tuesday morning trading.

USO holds U.S. crude futures, and the fund has plummeted as oil prices have fallen drastically. On Monday, front-month oil futures dropped below zero for the first time ever.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, United States Commodity Funds (USCF), which issues USO, said it had temporarily suspended the ability for authorized purchasers - or market makers for ETFs - to create new baskets of shares for the ETF. USCF had previously filed on Monday to register an additional 4 billion shares with the SEC, but that registration is not yet in effect, the firm said.

However, USO will continue to trade, and authorized purchasers will be able to redeem existing USO shares.

United States Commodity Funds was not immediately available for comment.