Top U.S. oil ETF plans to diversify investment in later-dated oil contracts

(Reuters) - The United States Oil Fund LP, the largest oil-focused exchange-traded product (ETP) in the country, may begin investing in oil futures contracts expiring in several months, rather than just the front-month and second-month contract, it said in a filing here on Wednesday.

USO said it may invest about 20% of its portfolio in crude oil futures contracts on the NYMEX and ICE platforms for June , about 50% in July , 20% in August CLc3 and 10% in September contracts .

U.S. crude markets have been roiled by oversupply and dwindling demand in the wake of diminished economic activity due to the global coronavirus outbreak. Crude storage has grown scarce as a result. Nearer-term contracts are trading at sharply lower prices than later-dated ones, a departure from the norm.

On Monday, May U.S. crude futures settled below zero. USO was not holding those contracts at the time.

USO was last trading 10.0% lower at $2.53 despite front-month U.S. crude futures’ settling 19.1% higher, at $13.78 a barrel. The fund traded at a steep premium to its net asset value on Tuesday after it suspended the creation of new shares.

Increasing its holdings of later-dated contracts could help USO mitigate risk, but a persistent shortage of oil storage capacity could still push down prices of oil futures as well as the ETPs that hold them, analysts said.

“There’s a good argument to say at some point oil prices should be negative,” said David Miller, chief investment officer at Catalyst Funds. “There’s nothing ETPs can really do about that if that turns out to be the case.”